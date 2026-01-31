Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. BigID Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by BigID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across cloud and on-premises environments should pick BigID Data Security Platform for its agentless discovery that actually works without slowing infrastructure. The AI-powered classification across 100+ languages and native integrations with Snowflake, Databricks, and Collibra mean you get usable asset inventory within weeks, not months of manual tagging. Skip this if your organization needs DLP as your primary control; BigID excels at data visibility and governance but treats DLP as a downstream enforcement tool, not the foundation.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Enterprise data security platform with DSPM, DLP, privacy, and AI security
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs BigID Data Security Platform for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
BigID Data Security Platform: Enterprise data security platform with DSPM, DLP, privacy, and AI security. built by BigID. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification across 100+ languages, Agentless data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. BigID Data Security Platform differentiates with AI-powered data classification across 100+ languages, Agentless data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. BigID Data Security Platform is developed by BigID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and BigID Data Security Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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