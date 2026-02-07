Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

BigID Data Security Platform: Enterprise data security platform with DSPM, DLP, privacy, and AI security. built by BigID. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification across 100+ languages, Agentless data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.