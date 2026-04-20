Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Zip Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Zip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams already committed to CrowdStrike will cut deployment time from weeks to days with Zip Endpoint Security; its one-click agent rollout and automated sensor updates eliminate the manual overhead that typically bogs down CrowdStrike adoption at scale. The platform covers continuous monitoring and incident analysis across macOS and Windows, with 24/7 threat hunting baked in, and integrates directly with Jamf and Intune for device inventory syncing. Skip this if you're still evaluating EDR vendors or need flexibility to switch platforms; Zip is purpose-built for organizations that have already chosen CrowdStrike and want to operationalize it fast.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Automated CrowdStrike EDR deployment & mgmt platform for macOS & Windows devices
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Zip Endpoint Security for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Zip Endpoint Security: Automated CrowdStrike EDR deployment & mgmt platform for macOS & Windows devices. built by Zip Security. Core capabilities include One-click CrowdStrike agent deployment for macOS and Windows, Agent health and version monitoring, Automatic sensor rollout for newly registered devices..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Zip Endpoint Security differentiates with One-click CrowdStrike agent deployment for macOS and Windows, Agent health and version monitoring, Automatic sensor rollout for newly registered devices.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Zip Endpoint Security is developed by Zip Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai integrates with Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Sumo Logic, Okta and 14 more. Zip Endpoint Security integrates with CrowdStrike, Google, Azure, Okta, Jamf and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1stProtect.ai and Zip Endpoint Security serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover USB Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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