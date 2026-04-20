1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Zip Endpoint Security: Automated CrowdStrike EDR deployment & mgmt platform for macOS & Windows devices. built by Zip Security. Core capabilities include One-click CrowdStrike agent deployment for macOS and Windows, Agent health and version monitoring, Automatic sensor rollout for newly registered devices..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.