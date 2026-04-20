Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Somansa Privacy-i EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Somansa. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need EDR, DLP, and vulnerability scanning on a single agent will avoid the sprawl and licensing complexity that comes with point solutions. Somansa Privacy-i EDR's pattern and behavior detection engines cover the full kill chain from compromise through mitigation, with automated response that doesn't require administrator intervention. Skip this if your team is cloud-native or heavily virtualized; the on-premises deployment model and vendor scale mean you'll want a mature cloud EDR strategy elsewhere.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Somansa Privacy-i EDR for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Somansa Privacy-i EDR: Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines. built by Somansa. Core capabilities include Pattern-based and behavior-based detection engines, Real-time ransomware and fileless attack detection, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration for kill chain analysis..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Somansa Privacy-i EDR differentiates with Pattern-based and behavior-based detection engines, Real-time ransomware and fileless attack detection, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration for kill chain analysis.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Somansa Privacy-i EDR is developed by Somansa. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai and Somansa Privacy-i EDR serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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