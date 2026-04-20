1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Somansa Privacy-i EDR: Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines. built by Somansa. Core capabilities include Pattern-based and behavior-based detection engines, Real-time ransomware and fileless attack detection, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration for kill chain analysis..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.