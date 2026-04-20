1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Kaseya EDR: Cloud-based EDR solution for threat detection and response across endpoints. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Multi-platform endpoint support for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, Behavioral analysis and deep memory analysis for threat detection, Patented correlation engine to reduce false positives..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.