Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Kaseya EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Cloud-based EDR solution for threat detection and response across endpoints
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Kaseya EDR for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Kaseya EDR: Cloud-based EDR solution for threat detection and response across endpoints. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Multi-platform endpoint support for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, Behavioral analysis and deep memory analysis for threat detection, Patented correlation engine to reduce false positives..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Kaseya EDR differentiates with Multi-platform endpoint support for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, Behavioral analysis and deep memory analysis for threat detection, Patented correlation engine to reduce false positives.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Kaseya EDR is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai and Kaseya EDR serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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