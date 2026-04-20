Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Huawei HiSec Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Huawei Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing ransomware risk at scale should evaluate Huawei HiSec Endpoint for its event-triggered backup and one-click recovery mechanism, which actually separates it from detection-only EDR competitors. The dual backup architecture with local and cloud storage plus endpoint-cloud threat tracing across 100 network hops gives you recovery speed that matters when ransomware hits; most EDR tools excel at detection and leave you fumbling through restore procedures. The zero-trust access control and compliance baseline checks address the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, though incident recovery (RS functions) is where this tool genuinely differentiates rather than on pure detection parity. Skip this if your primary need is managed detection and response with a vendor-led SOC service; Huawei HiSec Endpoint is built for security teams that want hands-on control over both prevention and recovery workflows.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Huawei HiSec Endpoint for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Huawei HiSec Endpoint: EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) with Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine, Automatic threat handling with file isolation and process termination..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Huawei HiSec Endpoint differentiates with Real-time endpoint behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) with Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine, Automatic threat handling with file isolation and process termination.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Huawei HiSec Endpoint is developed by Huawei Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai integrates with Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Sumo Logic, Okta and 14 more. Huawei HiSec Endpoint integrates with Firewalls. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1stProtect.ai and Huawei HiSec Endpoint serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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