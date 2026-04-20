1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Huawei HiSec Endpoint: EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) with Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine, Automatic threat handling with file isolation and process termination..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.