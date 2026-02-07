Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.