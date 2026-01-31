1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..

WALLIX One Enterprise Vault: Enterprise password vault for centralized credential storage and sharing. built by WALLIX. Core capabilities include Centralized password and credential storage, End-to-end encryption for data and sharing, Multi-layer security architecture..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.