Small business owners and ops teams without dedicated security staff should use 1Password Teams Starter Pack because it handles the hardest part of password hygiene,actually enforcing it across a team without creating friction. The two-key derivation model and AES 256-bit encryption mean credentials stay protected even if 1Password's servers are compromised, and the Watchtower breach monitoring catches reused passwords faster than most teams would notice them manually. Skip this if your company needs granular audit logging or has regulatory requirements beyond basic data protection; the admin dashboard focuses on health and access, not forensic-grade event trails.

Bitwarden

Teams of any size who need a password manager without vendor lock-in should start with Bitwarden; its open-source codebase means you're not trapped by proprietary formats or forced upgrades, and you can audit the code yourself instead of trusting a vendor's security claims. The tool handles NIST Identify functions well,credential storage, access controls, and encryption are solid,and costs nothing to deploy at small scale. Skip this if your organization demands single-vendor consolidation or needs deep integration with an existing identity platform; Bitwarden works best as a standalone tool, not as a compliance-reporting hub.