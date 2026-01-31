Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Silicon:SAFE Password Protect is a commercial password management tool by Silicon:SAFE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-value credential stores will find Silicon:SAFE Password Protect's no-read hardware design genuinely different from software vaults; credentials verify remotely but never transmit, which eliminates the extraction vectors that plague traditional password managers. The appliance runs no OS or database layer, making it immune to SQL injection, malware, and buffer overflow attacks that compromise software-based competitors. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication or SSO integration; Silicon:SAFE is purpose-built for credential verification in air-gapped or highly regulated environments where the attack surface itself matters more than feature breadth.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Hardware appliance for password auth that prevents credential theft via no-read design.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Silicon:SAFE Password Protect for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Silicon:SAFE Password Protect: Hardware appliance for password auth that prevents credential theft via no-read design. built by Silicon:SAFE. Core capabilities include No-Read hardware authentication: credentials can be verified but never extracted remotely, Stores usernames, passwords, PINs, and secret question answers directly in silicon, Returns only YES/NO verification results over network — no credential data transmitted..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. Silicon:SAFE Password Protect differentiates with No-Read hardware authentication: credentials can be verified but never extracted remotely, Stores usernames, passwords, PINs, and secret question answers directly in silicon, Returns only YES/NO verification results over network — no credential data transmitted.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Silicon:SAFE Password Protect is developed by Silicon:SAFE. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and Silicon:SAFE Password Protect serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Authentication, Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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