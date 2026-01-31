Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. RoboForm Premium password manager is a commercial password management tool by roboform. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
RoboForm Premium password manager
Teams at startups and SMBs who need password management without the overhead of enterprise identity infrastructure will find RoboForm Premium's passkey support and biometric unlock a practical middle ground between legacy password vaults and full SSO deployment. The tool's data breach monitoring across five email addresses and compromised password scanning align with NIST PR.AA identity controls, catching credential exposure before attackers weaponize it. Skip this if you're enforcing passwordless authentication across the entire organization; RoboForm still treats passwords as the primary authentication method rather than the exception.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs RoboForm Premium password manager for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
RoboForm Premium password manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by roboform. Core capabilities include Password generation, One-click login and autofill, Cross-device and cross-browser synchronization..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in password generation. 1Password Password Manager differentiates with Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support, Cross-platform access (Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, Apple Watch). RoboForm Premium password manager differentiates with One-click login and autofill, Cross-device and cross-browser synchronization, Compromised password scanning and alerts.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. RoboForm Premium password manager is developed by roboform. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and RoboForm Premium password manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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