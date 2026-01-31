Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. RoboForm password manager is a commercial password management tool by roboform. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
SMBs and mid-market teams managing credential sprawl across distributed workforces will get the most from RoboForm Password Manager for its one-click form filling that cuts time spent on repetitive data entry while maintaining zero-knowledge encryption. The hybrid deployment model and cross-device synchronization work without forcing a cloud-only architecture, which matters for organizations with on-premise legacy systems. Skip this if you need advanced threat intelligence integration or passwordless authentication orchestration; RoboForm handles credential storage and form automation cleanly but doesn't solve identity federation.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager with form filling and autofill capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs RoboForm password manager for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
RoboForm password manager: Password manager with form filling and autofill capabilities. built by roboform. Core capabilities include Password storage and autofill, One-click form filling for payment and address information, Support for complicated and custom forms..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. RoboForm password manager differentiates with Password storage and autofill, One-click form filling for payment and address information, Support for complicated and custom forms.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. RoboForm password manager is developed by roboform. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and RoboForm password manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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