Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl need Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager primarily for its proactive risk intelligence that catches compromised passwords before employees create incidents. The platform maps shadow IT access and surfaces credential exposure signals in real time, letting your team stop threats at the identity layer rather than downstream. Skip this if you need a password manager that also handles certificate lifecycle management or privileged access governance; Dashlane stays focused on employee credentials and business passwords rather than infrastructure secrets.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Enterprise password manager focused on credential security and human risk.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager focused on credential security and human risk. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Proactive credential risk intelligence and insights, Real-time risk response for employee self-remediation, Business password management..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Proactive credential risk intelligence and insights, Real-time risk response for employee self-remediation, Business password management.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and Dashlane Enterprise Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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