Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by traitware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in password reset tickets and phishing-compromised credentials should pick TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO for its single-step login across multiple applications, which cuts friction without sacrificing security. The tool meets NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA requirements for identity management and authentication while supporting both cloud and on-premise deployment, giving you control over where credentials live. Skip this if you need deep integration with niche legacy systems; the integration roster favors modern SaaS and cloud platforms like Office 365, Google Workspace, and AWS.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Passwordless MFA+SSO solution with phishing-resistant authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO: Passwordless MFA+SSO solution with phishing-resistant authentication. built by traitware. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on (SSO), Phishing-resistant authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in phishing-resistant authentication. 1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO differentiates with Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on (SSO), Single-step login to multiple applications.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO is developed by traitware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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