1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO: Passwordless MFA+SSO solution with phishing-resistant authentication. built by traitware. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on (SSO), Phishing-resistant authentication..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.