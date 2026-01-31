1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS): Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust. built by tascet. Core capabilities include Device-agnostic nontransferable security credentials, Global Uniqueness Registry for user identity establishment, Cognition Engine for identity verification without ID documents..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.