Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by tascet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows. Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with password-based lateral movement and contractor/vendor account abuse will find real value in TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security, which replaces user-controlled passwords with nontransferable quantum credentials that persist independently of employment status. The Global Uniqueness Registry enforces identity establishment at enrollment rather than relying on documents, and the architecture directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Access Control function by binding credentials to devices and users simultaneously, making harvesting attacks and unauthorized account creation substantially harder. Skip this if your organization needs passwordless MFA layered onto existing IAM infrastructure rather than a ground-up credential replacement, or if you lack the enrollment discipline that a registry-based system demands.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with password-based lateral movement and contractor/vendor account abuse will find real value in TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security, which replaces user-controlled passwords with nontransferable quantum credentials that persist independently of employment status. The Global Uniqueness Registry enforces identity establishment at enrollment rather than relying on documents, and the architecture directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Access Control function by binding credentials to devices and users simultaneously, making harvesting attacks and unauthorized account creation substantially harder. Skip this if your organization needs passwordless MFA layered onto existing IAM infrastructure rather than a ground-up credential replacement, or if you lack the enrollment discipline that a registry-based system demands.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS): Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust. built by tascet. Core capabilities include Device-agnostic nontransferable security credentials, Global Uniqueness Registry for user identity establishment, Cognition Engine for identity verification without ID documents..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) differentiates with Device-agnostic nontransferable security credentials, Global Uniqueness Registry for user identity establishment, Cognition Engine for identity verification without ID documents.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) is developed by tascet. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
1Password Passkeys and TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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