Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. RoboForm is a commercial password management tool by roboform. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Startup and SMB security teams managing credential sprawl across distributed workforces should use RoboForm for its zero-knowledge architecture and client-side decryption, which means your passwords stay encrypted even if the vendor gets breached. The Security Center's real-time breach monitoring and activity logs give you audit trails that satisfy PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring expensive identity infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep integration with your SSO provider or advanced provisioning automation; RoboForm works best as a credential vault, not an identity platform replacement.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Password manager with encryption, secure sharing, and breach monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs RoboForm for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
RoboForm: Password manager with encryption, secure sharing, and breach monitoring. built by roboform. Core capabilities include AES-256 bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA256, Zero-knowledge architecture with client-side decryption, Security Center for password health analysis..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. RoboForm differentiates with AES-256 bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA256, Zero-knowledge architecture with client-side decryption, Security Center for password health analysis.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. RoboForm is developed by roboform. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and RoboForm serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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