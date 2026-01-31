1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication: Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include AI-driven risk scoring for login attempts, Dynamic adjustment of authentication factors based on risk level, Passwordless authentication for trusted devices..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.