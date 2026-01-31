Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies should choose OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication if they need MFA that actually adapts to risk instead of demanding the same friction from every user. The AI-driven risk scoring engine adjusts authentication factors dynamically based on login context, SMS, and device behavior, which means legitimate users stay unblocked while suspicious attempts get harder to bypass. Skip this if you're an enterprise with on-premises infrastructure requirements or need passwordless authentication as your primary goal; OneLogin's strength is conditional MFA, not replacing passwords entirely.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication: Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include AI-driven risk scoring for login attempts, Dynamic adjustment of authentication factors based on risk level, Passwordless authentication for trusted devices..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication differentiates with AI-driven risk scoring for login attempts, Dynamic adjustment of authentication factors based on risk level, Passwordless authentication for trusted devices.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox