Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing hybrid AD environments should choose One Identity Password Manager for its offline password reset capability, which actually works when your domain controllers are unreachable. The drag-and-drop workflow builder and multi-domain support address the real operational friction point these organizations face: reducing helpdesk volume without requiring custom scripting or vendor professional services. Skip this if you need identity governance or privileged access management; this tool solves the narrow problem of self-service resets and account unlocks, not the broader identity lifecycle.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs One Identity Password Manager for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
One Identity Password Manager: Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. One Identity Password Manager differentiates with Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and One Identity Password Manager serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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