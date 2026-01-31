1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

NordVPN NordPass: Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.