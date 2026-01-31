1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

LastPass Password Generator: Online password generator that creates secure, random passwords. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Random password generation with customizable parameters, Password strength evaluation using zxcvbn library, Adjustable password length settings..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.