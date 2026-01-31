Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. LastPass Passkeys is a commercial password management tool by LastPass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Startups and mid-market companies moving away from password sprawl should pick LastPass Passkeys for its passwordless vault login, which eliminates the weakest link in most breach chains. The tool syncs passkeys across desktop, mobile, and browser without forcing a complete platform swap, and the cryptographic key pair management aligns with NIST PR.AA identity controls. Skip this if you need passkey adoption at enterprise scale with SSO enforcement; LastPass credential sharing works for teams but lacks the centralized policy enforcement large organizations demand.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and management capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs LastPass Passkeys for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
LastPass Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and management capabilities. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cryptographic key pair management, Cross-platform passkey synchronization..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in passkey creation and storage. 1Password Passkeys differentiates with Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access, Secure passkey sharing through vaults and item sharing. LastPass Passkeys differentiates with Cryptographic key pair management, Cross-platform passkey synchronization, Browser extension support.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. LastPass Passkeys is developed by LastPass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and LastPass Passkeys serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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