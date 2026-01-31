Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. ExpressVPN Keys is a commercial password management tool by ExpressVPN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Startups and SMBs choosing a password manager primarily for breach monitoring and team onboarding speed should start with ExpressVPN Keys; zero-knowledge encryption means your vault stays opaque to ExpressVPN itself, and the autofill spans both web and native applications without requiring browser extensions. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 identity access control through biometric unlock and two-factor code generation, removing friction from authentication workflows. Skip this if your team needs advanced sharing hierarchies or fine-grained admin audit logs; ExpressVPN Keys trades some administrative visibility for simplicity.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs ExpressVPN Keys for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
ExpressVPN Keys: Password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and breach monitoring. built by ExpressVPN. Core capabilities include Unlimited password storage, Zero-knowledge encryption, Autofill for websites and applications..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. ExpressVPN Keys differentiates with Unlimited password storage, Zero-knowledge encryption, Autofill for websites and applications.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. ExpressVPN Keys is developed by ExpressVPN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and ExpressVPN Keys serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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