Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Identity Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by SlashID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across cloud, on-premises, and identity providers need SlashID Identity Protection because it actually sees non-human identities,service accounts, API keys, bots,that traditional IAM misses entirely. The platform covers NIST PR.AA through RS.MI, meaning it detects threats in real time and automates response without waiting for your SOC to triage; the behavioral analytics catch compromised identities before they're weaponized. Skip this if your organization runs a single identity provider and doesn't care about service account sprawl; you're paying for breadth you don't need.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Identity threat detection and response platform for users and NHIs
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Identity Protection for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Identity Protection: Identity threat detection and response platform for users and NHIs. built by SlashID. Core capabilities include Identity threat detection for users and non-human identities, Cross-environment visibility across cloud, IdP, and on-premises, Behavioral analytics and attack-pattern matching..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Identity Protection is developed by SlashID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Identity Protection serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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