Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Identity Platform is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Ironchip. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing password-dependent systems will get the most from Identity Platform because its passwordless architecture with location-based enforcement actually stops phishing attacks rather than just detecting them. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM with mutual authentication and automated threat blocking, cutting out the manual response lag that kills other MFA deployments. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises systems or require a vendor with 500+ employees; Ironchip's 34-person team and cloud-only model mean you're betting on European scaling and may hit gaps in support during US peak hours.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Identity Platform for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Identity Platform: Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR. built by Ironchip. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication across multiple devices and platforms, Mutual authentication for anti-phishing protection, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with automated blocking..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Identity Platform is developed by Ironchip. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Identity Platform serve similar Access Management use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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