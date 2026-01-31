Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Identity Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing password-dependent systems will get the most from Identity Platform because its passwordless architecture with location-based enforcement actually stops phishing attacks rather than just detecting them. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM with mutual authentication and automated threat blocking, cutting out the manual response lag that kills other MFA deployments. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises systems or require a vendor with 500+ employees; Ironchip's 34-person team and cloud-only model mean you're betting on European scaling and may hit gaps in support during US peak hours.