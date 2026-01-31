Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. AWS IAM Identity Center is a free access management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
AWS teams already paying for the platform should use IAM Identity Center to eliminate a separate identity vendor; the free pricing makes it a no-brainer for workforce SSO across native AWS applications and approved SaaS integrations. Native integration with AWS Organizations and support for SAML 2.0 means you're not fighting connector drift or license tiers. Skip this if you need rich attribute-based access control, fine-grained entitlement management across on-premises systems, or pre-built connectors to hundreds of SaaS apps; it's built for AWS-first shops, not enterprises running Okta-scale identity complexity across hybrid infrastructure.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs AWS IAM Identity Center for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
AWS IAM Identity Center: Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management and AWS IAM Identity Center serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Key differences: 1Password Extended Access Management is Commercial while AWS IAM Identity Center is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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