1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Dashlane Personal Password Manager: Personal password manager with encrypted vault, autofill, and scam protection. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with zero-knowledge architecture, AI-powered Autofill for login credentials and forms, Password generator for creating strong, randomized passwords..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.