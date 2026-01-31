1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

Threatmatic Zero Trust Edge: ZTNA platform with microsegmentation, VPN replacement, and GenAI analytics. built by Threatmatic. Core capabilities include Policy-driven ZTNA enforcement on endpoints, QSChannel™ VPN replacement for secure private/cloud/untrusted network connectivity, Cloudiffusion™ for workforce-to-datacenter/cloud connectivity with continuous verification..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.