Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Sonet.io is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Sonet.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security infrastructure will find Sonet.io's browser-based access model and native DLP controls particularly valuable; you get zero trust enforcement without agents cluttering your endpoints, and file inspection with download controls actually stops data exfiltration at the point of access. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS meaningfully, with session recording and geolocation policies that give you both prevention and forensic clarity. Skip this if you need to manage thousands of on-premises servers or require deep integration with your existing SIEM; at 13 people, Sonet.io's support model works best for smaller deployments where relationships matter more than ticket SLAs.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Browser-based secure access to SaaS apps and servers with SSO, MFA, and DLP.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Sonet.io for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Sonet.io: Browser-based secure access to SaaS apps and servers with SSO, MFA, and DLP. built by Sonet.io. Core capabilities include Browser-based SSH, RDP, and VNC server access, Single Sign-On (SSO) to all assigned applications, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for portal and server access..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust differentiates with Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks. Sonet.io differentiates with Browser-based SSH, RDP, and VNC server access, Single Sign-On (SSO) to all assigned applications, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for portal and server access.
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Sonet.io is developed by Sonet.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Sonet.io serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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