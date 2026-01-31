1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

Sonet.io: Browser-based secure access to SaaS apps and servers with SSO, MFA, and DLP. built by Sonet.io. Core capabilities include Browser-based SSH, RDP, and VNC server access, Single Sign-On (SSO) to all assigned applications, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for portal and server access..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.