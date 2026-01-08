Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Signicat Trust Orchestration is a commercial identity verification tool by signicat. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise finhancement and fintech teams managing complex KYC/AML workflows across multiple geographies will gain immediate value from Signicat Trust Orchestration because its no-code builder eliminates months of custom integration work against fragmented identity and risk data sources. The platform orchestrates across 100+ global risk and identity providers through a single API, cutting the engineering overhead that typically derails onboarding program launches. Avoid this if your compliance team insists on keeping identity verification tooling completely isolated from fraud orchestration; Signicat bundles both into one platform, which simplifies operations but limits vendor optionality if you later want to swap one component out.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
No-code platform for orchestrating identity verification and onboarding flows
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Signicat Trust Orchestration for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Signicat Trust Orchestration: No-code platform for orchestrating identity verification and onboarding flows. built by signicat. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder, Drag-and-drop visual interface, Pre-built best practice flow templates..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Signicat Trust Orchestration differentiates with No-code workflow builder, Drag-and-drop visual interface, Pre-built best practice flow templates.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Signicat Trust Orchestration is developed by signicat. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Signicat Trust Orchestration serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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