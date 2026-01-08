1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Incode Trust Graph: Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters. built by Incode Technologies. Core capabilities include Known fraudster identity detection across network, First-party fraud detection for legitimate user misuse, Unusual activity and anomaly pattern detection..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.