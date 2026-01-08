Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Incode Trust Graph is a commercial identity verification tool by Incode Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
SMB and mid-market teams fighting repeat fraud across digital channels will get the most from Incode Trust Graph, which detects known fraudsters through network-based identity signals rather than relying solely on device or behavioral rules. The platform's cross-organization fraud signal sharing and real-time relationship scoring mean you catch repeat offenders faster than single-organization systems allow, and the continuous session monitoring maps to NIST DE.CM priorities. Skip this if your primary concern is account takeover prevention in high-trust environments; Incode is built for first-party fraud and fraud ring detection, not stolen credential defense.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Incode Trust Graph for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Incode Trust Graph: Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters. built by Incode Technologies. Core capabilities include Known fraudster identity detection across network, First-party fraud detection for legitimate user misuse, Unusual activity and anomaly pattern detection..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Incode Trust Graph differentiates with Known fraudster identity detection across network, First-party fraud detection for legitimate user misuse, Unusual activity and anomaly pattern detection.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Incode Trust Graph is developed by Incode Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Incode Trust Graph serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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