Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Tesseral

Startups and SMBs building multi-tenant SaaS need Tesseral for passkey-first authentication that actually stops phishing instead of just adding friction. The pre-built login UI cuts implementation time to weeks rather than months, and native SCIM plus custom RBAC mean you're not bolting together five different vendors for user lifecycle management. Skip Tesseral if you need mature SOC 2 Type II audits or deep API gateway features; a three-person team limits the audit footprint and scope relative to what mid-market security teams typically require.