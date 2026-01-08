Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Tesseral is a commercial ciam tool by Tesseral. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Startups and SMBs building multi-tenant SaaS need Tesseral for passkey-first authentication that actually stops phishing instead of just adding friction. The pre-built login UI cuts implementation time to weeks rather than months, and native SCIM plus custom RBAC mean you're not bolting together five different vendors for user lifecycle management. Skip Tesseral if you need mature SOC 2 Type II audits or deep API gateway features; a three-person team limits the audit footprint and scope relative to what mid-market security teams typically require.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
B2B user management platform with auth, SSO, SCIM, RBAC, and API security
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Tesseral for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Tesseral: B2B user management platform with auth, SSO, SCIM, RBAC, and API security. built by Tesseral. Core capabilities include Pre-built customizable login UI, SAML single sign-on integration, SCIM user provisioning..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Tesseral differentiates with Pre-built customizable login UI, SAML single sign-on integration, SCIM user provisioning.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Tesseral is developed by Tesseral. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Tesseral serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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