Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. StrongKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by StrongKey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
SMBs and mid-market firms handling sensitive payment or manufacturing data will get the most from StrongKey's hardware-backed tokenization and FIDO authentication, which isolates critical assets from application-layer breaches. The Tellaro T-Series appliance pairs passwordless auth with PSD2/SCA and PCI DSS compliance built in, cutting the friction of bolt-on security layers. Skip this if you need a cloud-native, API-first platform; StrongKey's strength in hardware key management and legacy PKI integration means it's built for on-premises and hybrid deployments, not pure SaaS environments.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
FIDO auth, PKI, tokenization & encryption platform for IAM & data security.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs StrongKey for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
StrongKey: FIDO auth, PKI, tokenization & encryption platform for IAM & data security. built by StrongKey. Core capabilities include FIDO passwordless authentication, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and certificate management, Tokenization and encryption for application-level data protection..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). StrongKey differentiates with FIDO passwordless authentication, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and certificate management, Tokenization and encryption for application-level data protection.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. StrongKey is developed by StrongKey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and StrongKey serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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