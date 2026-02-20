Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. StrongKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by StrongKey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
SMBs and mid-market firms handling sensitive payment or manufacturing data will get the most from StrongKey's hardware-backed tokenization and FIDO authentication, which isolates critical assets from application-layer breaches. The Tellaro T-Series appliance pairs passwordless auth with PSD2/SCA and PCI DSS compliance built in, cutting the friction of bolt-on security layers. Skip this if you need a cloud-native, API-first platform; StrongKey's strength in hardware key management and legacy PKI integration means it's built for on-premises and hybrid deployments, not pure SaaS environments.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
FIDO auth, PKI, tokenization & encryption platform for IAM & data security.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs StrongKey for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
StrongKey: FIDO auth, PKI, tokenization & encryption platform for IAM & data security. built by StrongKey. Core capabilities include FIDO passwordless authentication, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and certificate management, Tokenization and encryption for application-level data protection..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). StrongKey differentiates with FIDO passwordless authentication, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and certificate management, Tokenization and encryption for application-level data protection.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. StrongKey is developed by StrongKey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. StrongKey integrates with Linux, iOS, Android, SourceForge. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and StrongKey serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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