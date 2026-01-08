Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Microsoft Entra ID is a commercial access management tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Enterprise and mid-market teams already committed to Microsoft 365 should choose Microsoft Entra ID because it eliminates the identity tax of managing a separate platform, with conditional access policies that actually enforce what your Microsoft-native apps require. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage on PR.AA (Identity Management, Authentication, and Access Control) is solid, and the integration with Security Copilot means threat investigation workflows stay within your existing Microsoft ecosystem rather than forcing context-switching. Skip this if you need deep API governance or fine-grained entitlements for non-Microsoft SaaS applications; Entra ID treats those as secondary use cases, and you'll end up stitching in third-party tools anyway.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Microsoft Entra ID for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Microsoft Entra ID: Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication (MFA), Single sign-on (SSO), Passwordless authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Microsoft Entra ID differentiates with Multi-factor authentication (MFA), Single sign-on (SSO), Passwordless authentication.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Microsoft Entra ID is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Microsoft Entra ID serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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