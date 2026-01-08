Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Microsoft Entra ID

Enterprise and mid-market teams already committed to Microsoft 365 should choose Microsoft Entra ID because it eliminates the identity tax of managing a separate platform, with conditional access policies that actually enforce what your Microsoft-native apps require. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage on PR.AA (Identity Management, Authentication, and Access Control) is solid, and the integration with Security Copilot means threat investigation workflows stay within your existing Microsoft ecosystem rather than forcing context-switching. Skip this if you need deep API governance or fine-grained entitlements for non-Microsoft SaaS applications; Entra ID treats those as secondary use cases, and you'll end up stitching in third-party tools anyway.