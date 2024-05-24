MCP Setup Guide

Step-by-step

Connect CybersecTools to your AI assistant. No coding required, takes under 2 minutes.

What is MCP?

MCP (Model Context Protocol) lets your AI assistant access real-time data from external services. By connecting CybersecTools via MCP, your AI can look up cybersecurity companies, compare security tools, analyze market trends, and more, all within your normal chat conversation.

What you can do once connected:

  • Ask your AI to research any cybersecurity company (funding, employees, competitors)
  • Compare security tools side-by-side
  • Get market landscape reports for any security category
  • Search funding rounds, M&A activity, and growth signals
  • Analyze NIST CSF 2.0 coverage for any vendor

Step 1: Get Your Access Key

If you already have a CybersecTools access key (starts with sk_), skip to Step 2.

  1. Go to your Account > MCP Access tab
  2. Click Generate Key
  3. Give it a name (e.g. "Claude Desktop")
  4. Copy the key immediately. It starts with sk_ and won't be shown again
Save your access key somewhere safe (like a password manager). You'll need it in the next step.

Step 2: Connect Your AI App

Pick your app below. All you need to do is paste a URL. No terminal, no coding, no Node.js.

Your server URL (replace YOUR_KEY with your actual key):

https://cybersectools.com/api/mcp?apiKey=YOUR_KEY

Click to copy, then replace YOUR_KEY with your access key from Step 1.

1

Open Claude Desktop and click the Settings icon (gear icon in the bottom-left).

2

Select the Connections tab on the left.

3

Scroll down and click Add custom connector.

  • Name it CybersecTools
  • Paste your server URL (from above) into the URL field.
4

Click Add. Done.

Start a new chat and click the Plus button, than Connectors to confirm CybersecTools is connected.

Other Apps with Remote MCP Support

Any AI app that supports remote MCP servers (via URL) will work the same way: find the MCP or Integrations settings, add a new server, and paste your URL.

If your app requires a JSON config file, Node.js, or npx, switch to the tab above.

Step 3: Verify It Works

Start a new chat and try asking something like:

"Search for the top 5 AI Security companies by funding"

If your AI uses the search_companies tool and returns results, you're all set.

If you see an error, check the Troubleshooting section below.

Troubleshooting

Available Tools

37 tools your AI assistant can use once connected. You don't need to memorize these; just ask your AI what you want and it'll pick the right tool. Tools cost 0-7 credits each based on data depth.

Free 0 credits

list_categoriesAll categories and subcategories with tool counts
Free
list_tagsAll tags used to classify cybersecurity tools
Free
get_credit_costsYour credit balance, plan, and cost of every tool
Free
get_data_dictionaryExplain any data field, metric, or concept
Free

Discovery 1 credit

search_companiesSearch companies by funding, employees, growth, category, or name
search_toolsSearch security products by category, cost, deployment type
search_funding_roundsSearch funding rounds by investor, date, amount, stage
search_acquisitionsSearch M&A activity by acquirer, target, date, category
get_company_socialSocial media profiles and follower counts
get_company_productsAll listed products with ratings and availability flags
get_company_newsRecent news articles and press mentions
compare_toolsSide-by-side comparison of 2-5 products

Standard 2 credits

get_market_summaryAggregated metrics: funding totals, headcount stats, geo breakdown
get_toolFull product details: features, integrations, NIST mapping, ratings
get_tools_bulk_metricsLightweight metric rows for many tools at once
get_company_linkedin_activityFollower growth, post engagement over time
get_company_technologiesTechnology stack with first/last verified dates
get_company_career_pathTalent flow: where employees come from and where they go
get_company_reviewsEmployee & product reviews with 9-dimension breakdown
get_company_jobsJob posting data, active count, growth trends

Mid-tier 3 credits

compare_companiesSide-by-side comparison of 2-5 companies
get_nist_coverageNIST CSF 2.0 coverage analysis for any vendor or category
get_companies_bulk_metricsLightweight metric rows for many companies at once
get_company_salaryCompensation data by role: base, additional, total with p25/median/p75
search_jobsCross-company job search by title, category, or hiring volume

Premium 4 credits

get_company_fundingFunding rounds, investors, amounts, and dates
get_company_stockStock price, market cap, PE ratios, margins, analyst ratings, ownership
get_company_employeesHeadcount, growth rates, department & seniority breakdown
get_company_executivesC-suite roster, recent arrivals and departures
get_company_website_trafficMonthly visits, demographics, traffic by country, visit history
get_company_competitorsCompetitor list with linked profiles
search_executivesCross-company executive search by title, name, or movement status

Intelligence 5 credits

get_market_overviewCategory-level stats: tool counts, cost breakdown, top companies
get_company_momentumMomentum score (0-100) across growth, market presence, funding

Deep Analysis 6 credits

get_competitive_landscapeCompetitive positioning with auto-discovered competitors
get_company_valuationValuation estimate using multiple methods + market cap for public companies

Full Dossier 7 credits

get_companyFull company dossier: profile, funding, executives, traffic, growth, competitors

Example Prompts

Just talk to your AI naturally. Here are some examples to get started:

Need help? Email us at support@cybersectools.com or send feedback.