Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Yubico YubiKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by yubico. Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by yubico. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms will get the most from YubiKey because it's the only hardware key with real multi-protocol flexibility, letting you authenticate to everything from legacy systems running OATH-TOTP to modern passwordless workflows on the same device. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification means you can deploy it across regulated workloads without separate procurement cycles. Skip this if your workforce is entirely mobile and BYOD; NFC support on the Bio Series helps, but YubiKey's strength is as a issued, managed device for employees who dock into desktops or carry USB ports.
Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50
Security teams across startups through enterprise who need hardware-backed authentication that clears compliance audits will find the YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS irreplaceable; it's the only nano form factor with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validation and supports six authentication protocols in a single key, eliminating the need to stock multiple device types. The 25 passkey slots and IP68 durability mean you can actually deploy these at scale without logistics headaches. Skip this if your organization demands passwordless-only enforcement and refuses to support legacy OATH or OTP fallbacks, since this key's strength is exactly that it bridges old and new authentication methods.
Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication
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Common questions about comparing Yubico YubiKey vs Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Yubico YubiKey: Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth. built by yubico. Core capabilities include Multi-protocol authentication support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, U2F, Smart card, OpenPGP, OTP), Multiple form factors (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC), Biometric fingerprint authentication (Bio Series)..
Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50: FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication. built by yubico. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 validation (Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3), Multi-protocol support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, PIV, OpenPGP), 25 hardware-bound passkey (FIDO2) slots..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Yubico YubiKey differentiates with Multi-protocol authentication support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, U2F, Smart card, OpenPGP, OTP), Multiple form factors (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC), Biometric fingerprint authentication (Bio Series). Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 differentiates with FIPS 140-2 validation (Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3), Multi-protocol support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, PIV, OpenPGP), 25 hardware-bound passkey (FIDO2) slots.
Yubico YubiKey is developed by yubico. Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 is developed by yubico. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Yubico YubiKey and Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, Hardware Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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