1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50: FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication. built by yubico. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 validation (Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3), Multi-protocol support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, PIV, OpenPGP), 25 hardware-bound passkey (FIDO2) slots..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.