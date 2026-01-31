Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by yubico. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50
Security teams across startups through enterprise who need hardware-backed authentication that clears compliance audits will find the YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS irreplaceable; it's the only nano form factor with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validation and supports six authentication protocols in a single key, eliminating the need to stock multiple device types. The 25 passkey slots and IP68 durability mean you can actually deploy these at scale without logistics headaches. Skip this if your organization demands passwordless-only enforcement and refuses to support legacy OATH or OTP fallbacks, since this key's strength is exactly that it bridges old and new authentication methods.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50: FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication. built by yubico. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 validation (Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3), Multi-protocol support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, PIV, OpenPGP), 25 hardware-bound passkey (FIDO2) slots..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 differentiates with FIPS 140-2 validation (Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3), Multi-protocol support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, PIV, OpenPGP), 25 hardware-bound passkey (FIDO2) slots.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 is developed by yubico. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox