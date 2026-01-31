1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Yubico YubiKey: Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth. built by yubico. Core capabilities include Multi-protocol authentication support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, U2F, Smart card, OpenPGP, OTP), Multiple form factors (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC), Biometric fingerprint authentication (Bio Series)..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.