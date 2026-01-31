Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Yubico YubiKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by yubico. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms will get the most from YubiKey because it's the only hardware key with real multi-protocol flexibility, letting you authenticate to everything from legacy systems running OATH-TOTP to modern passwordless workflows on the same device. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification means you can deploy it across regulated workloads without separate procurement cycles. Skip this if your workforce is entirely mobile and BYOD; NFC support on the Bio Series helps, but YubiKey's strength is as a issued, managed device for employees who dock into desktops or carry USB ports.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Yubico YubiKey for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Yubico YubiKey: Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth. built by yubico. Core capabilities include Multi-protocol authentication support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, U2F, Smart card, OpenPGP, OTP), Multiple form factors (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC), Biometric fingerprint authentication (Bio Series)..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Yubico YubiKey differentiates with Multi-protocol authentication support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, U2F, Smart card, OpenPGP, OTP), Multiple form factors (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC), Biometric fingerprint authentication (Bio Series).
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Yubico YubiKey is developed by yubico. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Yubico YubiKey serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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