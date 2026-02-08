Validia: Detects AI-generated audio/video in real-time across voice and video channels. built by Validia. Core capabilities include Real-time AI-generated audio and video detection, 5-10 second authentication during live calls, Continuous monitoring during communications..

ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.