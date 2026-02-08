Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
TruffleHog Forager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Truffle Security. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing developer access and third-party integrations across multiple cloud providers should choose TruffleHog Forager for its ability to catch live credentials before attackers exploit them, not just flag suspicious strings in logs. The tool's verification engine and linking to AWS and GCP account IDs means you're catching active keys tied to real infrastructure within minutes of public exposure, addressing the critical gap between discovery and confirmation that most teams botch. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include leaked secrets as a primary attack vector, or if you need deep forensics and remediation guidance beyond the initial alert.
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in undocumented API sprawl should start here: Wallarm API Attack Surface Management finds what you didn't know you exposed, then tells you which misconfigurations actually matter. The agentless discovery and continuous CVE scanning cover the full ID.AM to ID.RA cycle without requiring agents scattered across your infrastructure. Skip this if you need runtime API protection or WAF blocking in the same product; Wallarm is discovery and scoring, not defense.
Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them
Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform
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Common questions about comparing TruffleHog Forager vs Wallarm API Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
TruffleHog Forager: Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Public internet scanning for cloud service keys, GitHub push event monitoring, NPM package scanning..
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
TruffleHog Forager differentiates with Public internet scanning for cloud service keys, GitHub push event monitoring, NPM package scanning. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management differentiates with External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials.
TruffleHog Forager is developed by Truffle Security. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
TruffleHog Forager and Wallarm API Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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