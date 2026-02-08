TruffleHog Forager: Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Public internet scanning for cloud service keys, GitHub push event monitoring, NPM package scanning..

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.