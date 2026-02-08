Truffle Security Analyzers: Credential verification service that validates leaked secrets for liveness. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Credential verification for 45+ platforms and services, Live secret validation through authentication testing, AWS credential verification..

TruffleHog Analyze: Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Automatic API querying to enrich secret findings with ownership and permissions data, Identification of secret creators and owners, Analysis of access scope showing which services and resources secrets can access..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.