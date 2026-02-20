Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
threatER is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by threatER. ThreatSTOP Protective DNS is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by ThreatSTOP. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Startups and SMBs with limited SOC bandwidth should pick threatER for its ability to block threats before they reach your tools, cutting alert noise instead of adding to it. The platform's IP segmentation and protective DNS layer reduces false positives downstream while the free Collect threat intelligence aggregation means you're not paying per feed, and the API feedback loop lets detections from your existing tools reinforce blocking decisions. Skip this if you need SOAR automation or incident response workflows; threatER is a network gatekeeper, not an orchestration platform. Startups and SMBs constrained by budget and staffing should start with ThreatSTOP Protective DNS; it blocks threats at the DNS layer before they reach endpoints or networks, eliminating the need for expensive per-device agents. The platform ingests from hundreds of threat intelligence sources and supports 600+ customizable policies across 60+ categories, so you're not locked into rigid rulesets. Larger organizations with existing SIEM and firewall investments will find it pairs well there, but this is fundamentally a prevention tool that prioritizes blocking over forensic depth; if incident response and threat hunting are your primary concern, layer this with dedicated detection infrastructure.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with limited SOC bandwidth should pick threatER for its ability to block threats before they reach your tools, cutting alert noise instead of adding to it. The platform's IP segmentation and protective DNS layer reduces false positives downstream while the free Collect threat intelligence aggregation means you're not paying per feed, and the API feedback loop lets detections from your existing tools reinforce blocking decisions. Skip this if you need SOAR automation or incident response workflows; threatER is a network gatekeeper, not an orchestration platform.
Startups and SMBs constrained by budget and staffing should start with ThreatSTOP Protective DNS; it blocks threats at the DNS layer before they reach endpoints or networks, eliminating the need for expensive per-device agents. The platform ingests from hundreds of threat intelligence sources and supports 600+ customizable policies across 60+ categories, so you're not locked into rigid rulesets. Larger organizations with existing SIEM and firewall investments will find it pairs well there, but this is fundamentally a prevention tool that prioritizes blocking over forensic depth; if incident response and threat hunting are your primary concern, layer this with dedicated detection infrastructure.
Preemptive threat blocking platform using IP segmentation and DNS security.
DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds
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Common questions about comparing threatER vs ThreatSTOP Protective DNS for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
threatER: Preemptive threat blocking platform using IP segmentation and DNS security. built by threatER. Core capabilities include Preemptive IP-based threat blocking via traffic segmentation (Enforce), Protective DNS (PDNS) with content filtering for workloads and IoT (EnforceDNS), Free centralized SaaS threat intelligence aggregation (Collect)..
ThreatSTOP Protective DNS: DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds. built by ThreatSTOP. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat blocking for malicious DNS resolution requests and IP connections, Threat intelligence from hundreds of data sources covering billions of data points, 600+ customizable security policies across 60+ threat categories..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
threatER differentiates with Preemptive IP-based threat blocking via traffic segmentation (Enforce), Protective DNS (PDNS) with content filtering for workloads and IoT (EnforceDNS), Free centralized SaaS threat intelligence aggregation (Collect). ThreatSTOP Protective DNS differentiates with DNS-layer threat blocking for malicious DNS resolution requests and IP connections, Threat intelligence from hundreds of data sources covering billions of data points, 600+ customizable security policies across 60+ threat categories.
threatER is developed by threatER. ThreatSTOP Protective DNS is developed by ThreatSTOP. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
threatER integrates with Webroot, DomainTools, AIG (cyber insurance partnership). ThreatSTOP Protective DNS integrates with DNS servers, DDI solutions, Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Routers, Switches and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
threatER and ThreatSTOP Protective DNS serve similar Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems use cases: both are Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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