threatER: Preemptive threat blocking platform using IP segmentation and DNS security. built by threatER. Core capabilities include Preemptive IP-based threat blocking via traffic segmentation (Enforce), Protective DNS (PDNS) with content filtering for workloads and IoT (EnforceDNS), Free centralized SaaS threat intelligence aggregation (Collect)..

ThreatSTOP Protective DNS: DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds. built by ThreatSTOP. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat blocking for malicious DNS resolution requests and IP connections, Threat intelligence from hundreds of data sources covering billions of data points, 600+ customizable security policies across 60+ threat categories..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.