Security teams building internal red team capacity or training junior analysts on attack fundamentals should use ThisisLegal.com; the free price point and active hacker forums let you run structured wargames without licensing friction or vendor lock-in. The platform hosts live CTF-style challenges and peer-reviewed tutorials that force hands-on exploitation rather than passive video consumption. Skip this if your goal is compliance training or simulating your actual infrastructure; ThisisLegal.com prioritizes offensive skill-building over defensive validation of your own systems.

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training

Security teams and training leads at startups through mid-market need TryHackMe Cyber Security Training to build hands-on skills faster than lecture-based programs; the 900+ labs let junior analysts practice offensive and defensive techniques in actual vulnerable systems without burning budget on isolated infrastructure. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness and training requirements, meaning you're checking a compliance box while your team actually learns. Skip this if your org needs deep red-team adversary simulation or if you're looking for a managed security service; TryHackMe teaches skills but doesn't operate your defenses.