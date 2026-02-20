ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.