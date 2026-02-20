Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by TryHackMe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Security teams and training leads at startups through mid-market need TryHackMe Cyber Security Training to build hands-on skills faster than lecture-based programs; the 900+ labs let junior analysts practice offensive and defensive techniques in actual vulnerable systems without burning budget on isolated infrastructure. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness and training requirements, meaning you're checking a compliance box while your team actually learns. Skip this if your org needs deep red-team adversary simulation or if you're looking for a managed security service; TryHackMe teaches skills but doesn't operate your defenses.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs TryHackMe Cyber Security Training for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training differentiates with Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is developed by TryHackMe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and TryHackMe Cyber Security Training serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range, Education. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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