Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Sucuri. Website Privacy Test is a free security scanning tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner
Startups and SMBs with WordPress or custom web properties need Sucuri Website Malware Scanner because it catches server-side backdoors and SEO spam that remote scanners alone miss, combining FTP-level file inspection with continuous IOC monitoring. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and response workflows are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC with budget for managed detection services; Sucuri is self-service scanning, not threat hunting.
Privacy and compliance teams auditing third-party script exposure on public websites should start with Website Privacy Test; it maps cookie dependencies and identifies unauthorized trackers faster than manual inventory work, which matters when you're under pressure to document what's actually running. The tool ships free with no seat limits, so there's zero friction to run it across your entire web property before deciding on deeper GDPR or CCPA remediation tools. Skip this if your priority is blocking or rewriting scripts in real time; Website Privacy Test finds the problem, it doesn't fix it.
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis
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Common questions about comparing Sucuri Website Malware Scanner vs Website Privacy Test for your security scanning needs.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner: Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Remote website scanning for visible malware and threats, Server-side file scanning with FTP/SFTP access, Indicators of Compromise (IOC) monitoring..
Website Privacy Test: Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is developed by Sucuri. Website Privacy Test is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner and Website Privacy Test serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools, both cover Security Scanning. Key differences: Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is Commercial while Website Privacy Test is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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