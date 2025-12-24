Startups and SMBs with WordPress or custom web properties need Sucuri Website Malware Scanner because it catches server-side backdoors and SEO spam that remote scanners alone miss, combining FTP-level file inspection with continuous IOC monitoring. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and response workflows are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC with budget for managed detection services; Sucuri is self-service scanning, not threat hunting.

Website Privacy Test

Privacy and compliance teams auditing third-party script exposure on public websites should start with Website Privacy Test; it maps cookie dependencies and identifies unauthorized trackers faster than manual inventory work, which matters when you're under pressure to document what's actually running. The tool ships free with no seat limits, so there's zero friction to run it across your entire web property before deciding on deeper GDPR or CCPA remediation tools. Skip this if your priority is blocking or rewriting scripts in real time; Website Privacy Test finds the problem, it doesn't fix it.