Subresource Integrity (SRI)

Frontend teams shipping third-party JavaScript or stylesheets will get the most from Subresource Integrity because it's the only native browser mechanism that catches CDN compromises and supply-chain tampering before code executes. A single cryptographic hash in your HTML tag stops malicious script injection cold, and it costs nothing to implement. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised dependencies or if you're still loading unversioned assets from public CDNs without any integrity checks; SRI only works when you already control your resource URLs.