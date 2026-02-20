Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Threatrix Autonomous Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Threatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Development teams drowning in false positives from open source scanners should evaluate Threatrix Autonomous Platform for its TrueMatch technology, which traces component origin to eliminate noise that wastes remediation cycles. The platform detects snippets across 420+ languages and completes build-time scans in seconds, meaning developers stay in flow instead of context-switching to triage alerts. Skip this if you need a single tool covering secrets, IaC, and container scanning; Threatrix is deliberately narrow on supply chain, not a platform play.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform.
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Common questions about comparing SOOS SBOM Manager vs Threatrix Autonomous Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly. Threatrix Autonomous Platform differentiates with TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets.
SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Threatrix Autonomous Platform is developed by Threatrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SOOS SBOM Manager and Threatrix Autonomous Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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