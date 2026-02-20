Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SOOS Community Edition SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. XEOL is a free software composition analysis tool by XEOL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Open source maintainers and early-stage startups should pick SOOS Community Edition SCA because it delivers typosquatting detection that most free SCA tools skip entirely, catching malicious lookalike packages before they land in your dependency tree. The tool supports 14+ languages with unlimited scans and users at no cost, making it genuinely useful for projects that can't justify commercial licensing. Skip this if you need enterprise policy enforcement, role-based access controls, or integration with enterprise ticketing systems beyond Jira; SOOS Community is built for velocity in small teams, not governance in large ones.
Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.
Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing SOOS Community Edition SCA vs XEOL for your software composition analysis needs.
SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..
XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SOOS Community Edition SCA differentiates with Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support. XEOL differentiates with End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data.
SOOS Community Edition SCA is developed by SOOS. XEOL is developed by XEOL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SOOS Community Edition SCA and XEOL serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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