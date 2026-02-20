SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..

XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.