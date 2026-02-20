SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..

Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.