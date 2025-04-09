Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Snort Open Source is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Cisco. wireshark is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing on-premises networks with modest budgets should reach for Snort Open Source first; it's genuinely free and gives you real-time traffic inspection without vendor lock-in, which matters when you're proving detection value before budget approval. Cisco backs continuous monitoring across your perimeter, and you get rule-based detection that works immediately without training data or waiting for threat intel feeds. Skip this if your environment is hybrid or cloud-native; Snort's on-premises architecture makes it friction-heavy for organizations already knee-deep in AWS or Azure, and it won't help you cover your shift-left security needs.
Network engineers and threat hunters who need to inspect live traffic or troubleshoot connectivity issues should reach for Wireshark; it's the only tool that gives you packet-level visibility into exactly what's crossing your wire, without licensing costs or vendor lock-in. Deployed across virtually every enterprise network since 1998, Wireshark captures and decodes 900+ protocols natively, making it invaluable for NIST Detect work when you need to see what IDS alerts actually mean. Skip this if your team expects guided investigation or automated threat correlation; Wireshark requires expertise to read its output and won't tell you what to do with the packets you find.
Snort is an open-source network intrusion detection and prevention system that analyzes traffic in real-time to identify and block malicious activity using rule-based detection methods.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
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Common questions about comparing Snort Open Source vs wireshark for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
Snort Open Source: Snort is an open-source network intrusion detection and prevention system that analyzes traffic in real-time to identify and block malicious activity using rule-based detection methods. built by Cisco..
wireshark: A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Snort Open Source and wireshark serve similar Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems use cases: both cover Packet Capture. Key differences: Snort Open Source is Commercial while wireshark is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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