Teams managing on-premises networks with modest budgets should reach for Snort Open Source first; it's genuinely free and gives you real-time traffic inspection without vendor lock-in, which matters when you're proving detection value before budget approval. Cisco backs continuous monitoring across your perimeter, and you get rule-based detection that works immediately without training data or waiting for threat intel feeds. Skip this if your environment is hybrid or cloud-native; Snort's on-premises architecture makes it friction-heavy for organizations already knee-deep in AWS or Azure, and it won't help you cover your shift-left security needs.

wireshark

Network engineers and threat hunters who need to inspect live traffic or troubleshoot connectivity issues should reach for Wireshark; it's the only tool that gives you packet-level visibility into exactly what's crossing your wire, without licensing costs or vendor lock-in. Deployed across virtually every enterprise network since 1998, Wireshark captures and decodes 900+ protocols natively, making it invaluable for NIST Detect work when you need to see what IDS alerts actually mean. Skip this if your team expects guided investigation or automated threat correlation; Wireshark requires expertise to read its output and won't tell you what to do with the packets you find.